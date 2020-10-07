Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down during retaliatory fire after he opened fire on a personal security officer (PSO) of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.

Police constable Mohd Altaf who was injured in the terrorist attack on a BJP worker in Nunar, Ganderbal, passed away on Tuesday evening.

"A policeman, deployed for security of a BJP worker, lost his life in a terrorist attack in Ganderbal. In retaliatory fire, one terrorist has also been killed," Ganderbal SP Khalil Poswal told ANI.

The BJP worker is safe and has been identified as Gulam Qadir Rather Resident of Nunar Ganderbal, the vice president of BJP district Ganderbal, the party's Kashmir cell said. (ANI)

