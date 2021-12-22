Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): A group of terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a policeman at Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Also Read | Christmas, New Year Celebrations Banned in Delhi Due to Omicron Variant of COVID-19.

In another incident, terrorists also shot at a person in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge India Launch Confirmed for January 6, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)