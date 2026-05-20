1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Bangladesh’s cricket team celebrated a historic 2–0 Test series clean sweep against Pakistan on Wednesday by singing the iconic 'Amra Korbo Joy' in the dressing room. Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side sealed a 78-run victory on day five of the PAK vs BAN 2nd Test 2026 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, marking their first-ever home Test series win over Pakistan. The Bangladesh Cricket Board shared a viral clip showing the squad locking arms, singing in unison, and beating lockers to celebrate their historic triumph. PAK vs AUS 2026: Pakistan Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Injury vs Australia.

Bangladesh Players Celebrate Historic Win

Victory Song in the Dressing Room. After sealing the Test series 2-0, the Bangladesh team Players singing “Amra Korbo Joy” A moment of togetherness after a historic win pic.twitter.com/CIMHhOZTbL — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCBTigers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).