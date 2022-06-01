Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Terrorists opened fire at a civilian near his residence in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, leaving him injured, police said.

A police official said the incident happened around 8:45 pm near Farooq Ahmed Sheikh's residence at Rakh Chidren Keegam.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 16.6 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in April.

He said the injured was moved to the nearby Pulwama hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)