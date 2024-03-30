Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and also adequate supply of drinking water during the present summer season.

Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on power sector and drinking water requirements, directed the officials of energy department to make appropriate arrangements for power supply in view of the rise in electricity demand due to rise in temperatures.

The government has made required power available to meet the growing demand and the officials should be on high alert to avoid complaints of power cuts in the entire state, he said, an official release said.

The officials have been asked to solve the power outage problem, in case it arises, immediately.

The CM also told the officials to initiate action on a war footing to avoid drinking water crisis in all parts of the state, the release said.

