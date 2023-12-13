Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday telephoned Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and sought his cooperation in securing funds for the state and other issues.

Reddy also urged Kishan Reddy "to take initiative" towards arranging meeting with important leaders at the Centre, official sources said.

The Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy, assumed office on December 7 after the party's victory in the recent Assembly polls.

