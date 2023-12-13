Belagavi, December 13: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly died by suicide after the death of her mother in her flat in Bengaluru's Electronic City on Sunday. The door of the apartment on Neeladri Road was locked from the inside, and the police had to break open the door to get into the room. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

As per the Times of India report, the deceased were identified as Cicily, 82, and her daughter Dora Rajappan. The police said that Cicily died of age-related and other health complications on Saturday night. Later, Dora called her elder brother in Mumbai and informed him about her mother's demise. She also asked him to come to Bengaluru by Sunday morning. She told him that she would open the flat door only to him. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Immolates Himself After Lover Ends Relationship in Kottigepalya, Probe Underway.

After informing the apartment association and security staff of her mother’s demise, Dora asked them to stay away from her flat and not let anyone in. When some residents tried to check on her, she ignored them. They alerted the police control room, and a team from the Electronics City police station arrived at the apartment and attempted to talk to Dora. She remained silent to them as well. Dora’s brother told the police on the phone that Dora had refused to open the door for anyone. He requested the police to wait for him until he got to Bengaluru. Bengaluru Techie-Model Suicide Case: Boyfriend Arrested After Diary Surfaces in Kempapura.

Dora's brother reached her apartment at 2.30 am on Sunday and pressed the bell. She did not answer him either. A senior police officer said they forced the door open in the early hours of Sunday. They found Cicily’s body in the hall and Dora’s body hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. The police have filed a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).