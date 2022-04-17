Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,91,630 so far, a bulletin said.

No deaths due to the virus were reported today and the total fatalities stand at 4,111 till date, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number, nine cases.

A total of 29 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,313 so far.

The active cases stood at 222, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,546 samples were tested today and the total number examined was 3,44,52,755 till date.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.45 per cent, it added.

