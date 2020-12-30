Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) With the addition of 348 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,42,445 an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of eleven persons, the death toll in the district rose to 5,940.

The mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,32,460 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.88 per cent.

There are 4,045 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,193, while the death toll is 1,182, another official said.

