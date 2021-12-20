Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) With the addition of 105 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,71,227, while one more death raised the toll to 11,601, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and death were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,997, while the death toll stands at 3,307, another official said.

