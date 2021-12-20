Members of Sikh community staged a demonstration demanding action over the attempt of sacrilege at Golden Temple (Photo/ ANI)

Srinagar, December 20: Members of the Sikh community on Sunday staged a demonstration demanding action over the attempt of sacrilege at Golden Temple.

A local man said, "This is not the first incident. Many such activities have been taken place across the country. There is some anti-Sikh element is involved."

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle.

