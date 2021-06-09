Thane/Palghar, Jun 9 (PTI) Landslides and incidents of wall collapse were reported in parts of Thane city on the first day of monsoon rains that lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Wednesday.

While no casualties were reported in these incidents, at least six vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them during the downpour, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) regional disaster management cell. Landslides were reported at Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass Road, both in Mumbra, the official said, adding that rescue teams rushed to the scene to clear the roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Apart from this, compound walls of two housing complexes in Savarkar Nagar and Manorama Nagar collapsed due to the rains and no one was injured in these incidents, Kadam said. As per reports from the district administration, low-lying areas in Kalyan, Dombivili, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Bhiwandi cities of the district were inundated, following incessant showers. Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma took stock of the situation, while district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde visited the RDMC and the disaster control cell at the district collectorate to assess the situation. Meanwhile, flooding was reported in the low-lying of Palghar in the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar belt. However, no major rain-related accidents were reported in the district, the CEO of the Disaster Management Cell at Palghar Dr Kiran Mahajan said. The authorities have suspended COVID-19 vaccination in both the districts, as heavy rains are expected in the regions in the coming days.

