New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Facilitating communication with children on complex emotional topics through personalised stories, publishing house Merlinwand's new book "The Land beyond the Moon" is the story of a young boy coping up with the loss of his beloved pet.

Illustrated by Rajyashree Sarkar and written by Parvathy Raveendran, the book, which marks the completion of one year of the publishing house, allows children to name the protagonist and also decide the course of the story.

Also Read | Hate Speech Case: Rampur Court Rejects Azam Khan’s Plea for Stay on Conviction.

It is the story of a young boy who is finding it hard to deal with the loss of his beloved dog, and how his flight of imagination takes him to a far away fictitious land. In his sojourn, he is seen spinning across asteroids, fighting with supervillains, and eventually learning the important lesson of letting go.

"Writing this story during the worldwide lockdown, there was nothing I wished more than to fly away for a little while and to meet the people I missed. I wanted to create a world where this was possible, for small readers with winged imaginations to travel to.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya, Who Jumped Into River and Saved People During Morbi Tragedy, Gets BJP Ticket.

"All my story does is to provide them with a suitable vehicle, a horizon and a magical puff of wind. The rest is all their doing," said the author, who has previously also written a play, titled "Witches".

Along with choosing and naming the central character, the reader can choose which of the three worlds they want to explore -- 'Forest of Zee' on a winged horse Peggy, the 'Kingdom of Zee' on the friendly carpet Rasul, or the 'Planet of Zee' on the futuristic spaceship Dhruva.

According to the illustrator Sarkar, she always wanted to work on projects that involve love between children and animals, and the book gave her the perfect opportunity.

"When I was given the opportunity to illustrate the story, I was thrilled. I worked with Parvathy and Sudarshan to help them render their ideas or vision into the illustrations. . . I paid special attention to the character design of the dog and the children as I wanted it to portray cuteness and innocence. It was truly a wonderful experience working on this book," she added.

"The Land beyond the Moon" is currently available for sale on online and offline stores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)