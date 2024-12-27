Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Following Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's "ultimatum" to act against Ajay Maken or will get INDIA bloc to remove Congress from the alliance, former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said that these kind of statements would help the BJP in the Delhi polls.

Rajesh Thakur said, "INDIA alliance is not formed by keeping any party at the centre but the people. If someone thinks that they can oppose the BJP by keeping Congress away, it's impossible. I think these kinds of statements help the BJP. INDIA bloc was only formed when leaders showed a big heart. The way we have announced the candidates, people know that Congress is forming the government in Delhi so the parties are anxious and giving such statements."

"Kejriwal is talking absurd. It is not hidden that on which occasions we have supported him. Everyone knows under what circumstances the present CM came to power. We have fought against each other even after being part of the alliance but it is necessary to have control over the language," he added.

Reacting to the allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party is funding candidates of the Congress, Sandeep Dikshit said that earlier the AAP used to say that Congress and BJP are in direct contest and the Congress has no base in Delhi.

Sandeep Dikshit said, "AAP used to put allegations against Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav but today, they are with them only. AAP used to say that Congress has no base in Delhi, why they are so rattled then? Arvind Kejriwal has no take in the INDIA bloc. He has a habit of crying, they know that if they lose Delhi, they'll have nothing left with them. Why does AAP fight in only such states where Congress is number 1 or 2. Have they ever fought in West Bengal or Tamil Nadu? They only fight in states where Congress had strong presence, then who is the B team of the BJP?"

Earlier, the Aam Admi Party opened a fresh front against the Congress accusing it of being hand in glove with the BJP in Delhi. Party RS MP Sanjay Singh accused senior Congress leader and party Treasurer Ajay Maken of speaking the BJP language.

The AAP has also given the Congress a 24 hour ultimatum to take action against Maken or they will call for an expulsion of the Congress from the INDIA bloc.

"In Delhi the Congress is standing with the BJP and is doing everything to benefit the BJP in the assembly elections. Ajay Maken is reading the BJP's script and on their urging is speaking against the AAP. He crossed the line by calling Arvind Kejriwal Anti-National. Has Maken ever called any BJP leader Anti-national," Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi who addressed the news conference with Sanjay Singh levelled major allegations against the Congress party. She alleged that they (AAP) have received information that the Bharatiya Janata Party is funding candidates of the Congress, including that of Sandeep Dikshit.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

"Congress's action makes it clear that the party has made some arrangements with BJP for Delhi elections. Yesterday, Congress's senior leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is anti-national. I want to ask the Congress party if they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today, Congress is accusing Arvind Kejriwal of being anti-national. Congress yesterday filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal. why? Has Congress filed any FIR against any BJP leader ever? We have found through credible sources that Congress candidates are being their election expenditure is coming from the BJP. BJP is funding Congress candidates," she said.

"We have heard that Sandeep Dikshit is getting funded by BJP...If Congress thinks we (AAP) are anti-national, then why did they contest Lok Sabha elections in alliance with us? It is clear that Congress leaders have reached some mutual understanding with BJP to defeat AAP and make BJP win in Delhi....If there is no understanding between Congress and BJP, then they should take action against Ajay Maken within 24 hours..." she added.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025, however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

