Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): No one should speak about leadership change in the state, said MP Renukacharya, Political Secretary to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday and added that tourism minister CP Yogeshwar and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal should resign from their MLA posts first before raising such demand.

Speaking to ANI, Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali said leadership has to be decided by the party high command and not by any person.

"Our Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has clearly said no one should speak about leadership change. Leadership has to be decided by high command, not by any person... Arun Singh has clearly said there will be no change in Leadership. There is no weightage for statements which are given by leaders about leadership change," he said.

"In BJP Legislature Party meeting, we have sent a one-line decision that BS Yediyurappa is our leader. Someone who doesn't have own constituency speaking like this."

Hitting out Yogeshwar and Yatnal, Renukacharya said that they should resign from their MLA posts first before talking about leadership change.

"Almost all the MLAs are with BS Yediyurappa. Leaders (CP Yogeshwar, and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal) who are speaking every day about leadership change don't have any connection between brain and tongue. I will challenge them. If they want to speak about leadership change, let them resign first from the MLA post. They have won in the name of BJP and BSY. They should resign from their MLA post, contest for election again and then talk about leadership," he added. (ANI)

