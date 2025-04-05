Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): Intensifying its crackdown on terror networks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached two properties in the Gool area of Ramban district under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), with senior police officials reiterating that individuals aiding terrorism will not be spared.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Kulbir Singh, confirmed the action and stated that the police remain firm in their resolve to target those connected to terror outfits, whether operating from India or abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We seized 5 properties last month and two properties from the Gool area yesterday. We are continuing this campaign. Those who spread terrorism from inside or outside the country will not be spared."

SSP Singh revealed that the individuals associated with the attached properties are linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"They are part of Lashkar-e-Taiba. We are constantly monitoring social media. We urge people not to engage in such activities and parents should tell their children to stay away from doing so," SSP Singh said.

The properties attached include agricultural land measuring 10.18 Kanals, which is now officially recorded in the revenue records. One of the attached plots is 7 Kanals and 3 Marlas of land, registered in the name of Mohd Sharief, a resident of Dalwah Tehsil, Gool. The other plot, measuring 3 Kanals and 15 Marlas, is registered in the name of Mohd Younis, a resident of Hara Tehsil, Gool.

Both properties are located in different villages within the Gool area and are now prohibited from being sold or transferred under the UAPA.

In February 2025, the police attached land measuring 23.13 Kanals in connection with the same case. With the addition of the 10.18 Kanals attached today, the total land seized in this case has now reached 34.11 Kanals.

On March 24, Awantipora Police conducted raids at multiple locations linked to members of the banned organisations, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), and Jammu and Kashmir People's League. The raids were carried out in connection with their alleged involvement in terror-related cases. According to the police, the raids were conducted in the presence of concerned executive magistrates. (ANI)

