Hyderabad, April 5: A 51-year-old Income Tax official allegedly died by suicide by jumping from CGO towers in Kavadiguda here on Saturday, upset over her health issues, police said. The woman, who was working as Income Tax Inspector, was suffering from poor health for the past two years and was undergoing treatment, they said. After learning about her health issue, she went into depression, they said based on the complaint of her daughter. Hyderabad Shocker: German Woman Allegedly Raped by Cab Driver on Way to Airport Near Mamidipally, Probe On.

The woman went to her office on Saturday, though it was a closed holiday. She went up to the eighth floor and jumped from a window and died on the spot, police said. The complainant suspected that her mother took the extreme step due to depression caused by her health issues. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.