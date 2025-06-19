Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday though the Congress opposes the Bill on 'One Nation One Election', the party has communicated some suggestions to the joint parliamentary panel vetting it to strengthen the democratic fabrics of the country.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, about the proposal of 'One Nation One Election' held a meeting with the chief minister on Thursday.

"The Congress party opposes the Bill but still we have communicated some suggestions to the Committee to strengthen the democratic fabric of the country," Sukhu told reporters after the meeting.

"We have suggested that a provision be made for holding byelections in a year to uphold democratic values," the chief minister added.

The Committee engaged in detailed deliberations on the proposed 'One Nation One Election' framework. The chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri shared the views of the Himachal Pradesh government during the discussions, a statement issued here said.

The Committee was welcomed by the chief minister, who honoured its Chairperson, P P Choudhary, and other members with traditional Himachali caps and shawls on the occasion.

Member of Parliament from Hamirpur constituency Anurag Thakur also attended the meeting as a member of the Committee.

