Idukki (Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a child, were killed when a tempo traveller carrying a tourist group from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge near Adimaly in this hilly district on Tuesday evening.

An officer from Adimaly police station said there were 14 people in the vehicle and of them three died and around 10 others were injured in the accident.

Also Read | Maharashtra: In Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Police Kill 4 Telangana Maoists in Jungle Encounter.

"The accident occurred around 6 pm and we are still collecting details as to how it happened," the officer said.

He said that the tourists hailed from Theni in Tamil Nadu and were on their way back after visiting Mankulam here when the tragic incident occurred.

Also Read | India Can Sustain 8% Annual GDP Growth, Even Higher: RBI Bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)