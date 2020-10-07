Thane, Oct 6 (PTI)Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Excise department personnel after they intercepted a car carrying liquor in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Chinchpada Road in Kalyan, an official said.

While a team of officials was taking occupants of the car to the excise office, the accused called for a back-up, he said.

Six personnel were injured after they were attacked with rods and sticks, the official said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

