Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Three men, allegedly involved in beating a liquor shop salesman to death following a dispute over the payment of the purchased drinks here, were arrested, an official said on Saturday.

Gorakhpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said Manish Prajapati was assaulted on Thursday night at his liquor shop in the Ramgarh Tal police station area by over 14-15 miscreants over the payment of the bill, leading to his death.

Following the incident, a case against around 15 people was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult), the SSP said.

Those arrested were identified by the SSP Yuvraj Pandey alias Ekansh Pandey, Deepu Tiwari and Abhishek Kashyap, all residents of Singhadia in Gorakhpur.

SSP Tada added that a hunt is on to nab other miscreants.

The incident took place on Thursday night, just three days after the Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta died during a police raid at a hotel that falls under the same police station area.

On Thursday night, some men had arrived at the model wine shop and ordered booze and an altercation had taken place when the miscreants refused to pay. They mercilessly beat up the salesman Manish who asked them to pay for the liquor.

The CCTV footage, based on which the police identified the accused, showed five to six miscreants, knocking down Manish Prajapati and beating him repeatedly with sticks. When another employee Raghu came to Manish's rescue, he too was thrashed.

In this case, the name of the brother of Pankaj Rai, a former student union president of DAV College, has also surfaced as an accused.

On Monday night Manish Gupta, the Kanpur businessman, had died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying in the hotel along with his two friends.

