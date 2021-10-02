New Delhi, October 2: The last date to apply for GATE 2022 was September 30, however the candidates can still apply and register themselves for the aptitude test by October 7, 2021 with a late fee. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 can visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register and fill the application for the same. GATE 2022 is being conducted by IIT-Kharagpur. UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Rescheduled, Check Revised Schedule Here.

The registration for GATE 2020 without late fee started on September 2 and ended on September 30, 2021. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 tentatively. In order to apply online, candidates have to first register themselves on the web portal at gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html. Scroll down to know how to apply for GATE 2022. NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins Online at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Details.

Here Is How To Apply For GATE 2020 With Late Fee:

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'Apply Online'

Then login by entering required credentials

Upload required documents

Submit the form

Candidates are also required to pay an application fee as well as the late fee while the time of applying online. Aspirants need to scan and upload the colour copy of photo identity proof in the application for GATE 2022. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any queries, confusions while filing up the application form for GATE 2022.

GATE 2022 test will be conducted over a duration of 3 hours, according to a notification in this regard. The paper will consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks in CBT (computer based test) mode. GATE is a national-level examination on the basis of complete understanding of the aspirants in several undergraduate subjects.

