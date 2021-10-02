Lucknow, October 2: In a shocking incident, a teenager who went missing on Wednesday, was found murdered on Thursday, in Bad village of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Reports inform that the Class IX student went out of his home on Wednesday around noon, but didn't return till evening. Following which his family went to the police seeking their help. Police launched operations to locate the missing boy and his dead body was recovered from a jungle near in home on Thursday. UP Shocker: Woman Attacked over Argument about Filling of Water from Public Tap in Shahjahanpur, Dies.

According to a report by the Times of India, the deceased was last spotted in a CCTV footage of the area at around 12:41 pm. He was seen carrying food in a polythene bag and a local shopkeeper confirmed that the minor had brought food from his shop. His body was recovered from a jungle near his home and his head and face were reportedly crushed. The deceased's mobile phone was also missing which the police is trying to locate. UP Shocker: Teacher Thrashed to Death with Iron Rods in Jalaun.

SP (City), MP Singh said, "The post-mortem report reveals that the boy died almost 24 hours earlier, which means around 2 -2:30 pm," as reported by the Times of India. The boy's autopsy report revealed that he had sustained ante-mortem injuries and the cause of death has been reported as 'asphyxia due to throttling.'

