Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) Three persons were held for allegedly killing a property dealer in a moving SUV in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Aditya Bondre was killed on Sunday afternoon, following which Sachin Fedarkar (37), Roshan Bokde (35) and Mrunal Bhoyar (26) were arrested, the Crime Branch official said.

"Bondre and Fedarkar had a monetary dispute over cricket betting. Fedarkar hired Bodke and Bhoyar and killed Bondre. They assaulted him in a moving SUV and then fled from the spot in Champa area. They were held from Paoni and have been remanded in police custody till January 25," the official said.

