Jamshedpur, Nov 2 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slaughtering two cows in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand, a police officer said.

Slaughtering bovine animals is banned in Jharkhand.

The three persons slaughtered the cows to sell meat at Sindurpur village under Nimdih police station, around 42 kilometres from here.

On being informed of the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Nimdih police station Amit Kumar Gupta led a police team there and seized the meat.

“We have arrested three persons and started an investigation to ascertain if anybody else is involved in the illegal trade,” Gupta said.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005, he said.

The cows were slaughtered on Monday.

