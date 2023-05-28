Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three members of a family died after a house, they were living in, collapsed due to heavy rain and hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"The house, which belonged to Ashwani Kumar of Village Ajna in the Pullar area of Block Nagseni collapsed during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, resulting in the death of three members of the family," officials added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav has expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The District administration took immediate steps to provide relief to the family and provided financial support of Rs 25,000 to the family besides relief materials under the Red Cross.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner has announced ex-gratia relief up to Rs 4 Lakh for each deceased, besides compensation for the damaged house as per the SDRF norms. This additional relief fund has been provided to assist the family in coping with the long-term implications of this tragic incident.

The district administration has assured every possible support to the affected family. Concerned authorities have initiated an enquiry into the incident to take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. (ANI)

