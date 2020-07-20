Dehradun, Jul 20 (PTI) COVID-19 claimed three more lives while 127 more people tested positive for the infection in Uttarakhand on Monday, raising the death toll in the state to 55 and total Coronavirus cases to 4,642.

Two out of three deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, while a 63-year-old woman passed away at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Govenrment Hospital.

As per the women's death summary, she died of Type 1 Respiratory failure/ARDS/Bilateral Pneumonitis, a state health bulletin said.

The fatal cases IN Rishikesh AIIMS included that of 58-year-old man who had tested positive for COVIOD-19. He died of cardiorespiratory arrest, a state health department bulletin here said citing the death summary received from the hospital.

Another COID -19 patient, aged 35 years, died in the emergency ward there during treatment. He was bleeding profusely when he was brought for admission in the emergency ward, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 127 more people tested positive for the pathogen in the state taking the tally to 4,642 out of which 3,212 have recovered, 37 have migrated out of the state and 55 are dead.

Haridwar district reported the highest number of 95 cases, Nainital nine, Dehradun and Uttarkashi seven each, Tehri six and Almora three.

The number of active COVID cases in the state stands at 1,338.

