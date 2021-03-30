Kohima, Mar 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Nagaland rose to 12,233 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Tuesday.

All new cases were reported from Kohima, he said.

The northeastern state now has eight active cases- five in Dimapur and three in Kohima, Health and Family Welfare Department's Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

A total of 11,980 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said, adding that the recovery rate currently stands at 97.93 per cent.

Ninety-one coronavirus patients, including 10 with comorbidities, have died in Nagaland, and 154 migrated to other states, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 23,250 Rapid Antigen Tests, while 75,356 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 37,520 through TrueNat, he added.

