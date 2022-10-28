Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Several vehicles were damaged after a portion of three-storey building collapsed on Friday in Borivali area of Mumbai, BMC officials said.

A portion of Kamla Residency at L T Road, Vajira Naka, near Anand School, Borivali West collapsed and several vehicles are trapped under the debris of the building.

"The building was already in a dilapidated condition, and the people were evacuated earlier," officials said.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier in June, 19 people died after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Kurla building collapse incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who died in the incident.

Earlier, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced that the family of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each while the injured will get one lakh.

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the collapsed building was dilapidated, since 2013, notices had been first given for its repair, and then for its demolition.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray also visited Kurla where the building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said. (ANI)

