India News | Three Wanted Fugitives Apprehended in Punjab; Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (also known as Billa), Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh. All three were wanted in multiple criminal cases, including serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Agency News ANI| Jun 08, 2025 05:02 PM IST
India News | Three Wanted Fugitives Apprehended in Punjab; Weapons, Drugs Recovered
Recovered items (Photo/ @DGPPunjabPolice)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): In two separate incidents on Sunday, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab, in a joint operation with Muktsar Police, arrested three wanted fugitive criminals after AGTF arrested an associate of a gangstar in the state. Forces recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the fugitives.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (also known as Billa), Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh. All three were wanted in multiple criminal cases, including serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

"Accused Gaurav was a fugitive in a case registered at Malout police station, while the other two were wanted in a case registered at Sri Muktsar Sahib police station," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, shared the information in an X post on Sunday.

The police also recovered 174 gm heroin, two pistols (.32 bore), and 10 live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio was planning "to eliminate a rival."

In a separate incident which occurred earlier on Sunday, Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab apprehended Nilson Massih alias Sunny, an associate of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, said Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav.

