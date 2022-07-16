Rishikesh, Jul 16 (PTI) Three youths drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Rishikesh on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vatsal Bisht, Aryan Bangwal and Prateek, all residents of the Gumaniwala area. They were part of a group of eight who had gone to Nim beach to celebrate Vatsal's birthday, they said.

Vatsal was swept away while bathing in the river. When Aryan and Prateek tried to save him, they also drowned, Muni Ki Reti police station incharge Ritesh Shah said.

A search operation by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is underway, he said.

