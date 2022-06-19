Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with Light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday.

The IMD Chennai said that heavy rain thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamilnadu.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for June 20 to 23, IMD added.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Sunday.

IMD has predicted that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm with Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of Tamil Nadu. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27-28 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36-37 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

