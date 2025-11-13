Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): A poster dedicated by former Bihar Minister Ranjit Sinha, outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna, has bestowed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a 'Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Zinda hai)', describing the latter as the "protector" of all the communities, including those on the margins of society.

The poster reflects the desire of party workers to see Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth time. The 2025 Bihar assembly polls have witnessed strong and constant criticism from the opposition Mahagathbandhan over the delay in declaring a Chief Ministerial candidate with certainty. Citing Union Minister Amit Shah's previous statements, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and opposition's CM face Tejashwi Yadav has time and again claimed that Nitish Kumar will not be the CM if NDA comes to power.

On October 15, Tejashwi also claimed that JD(U) is not controlled by Nitish Kumar but by leaders "brought by the BJP".

However, multiple NDA leaders, including those in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have attempted to clear the air by declaring Nitish Kumar as their leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning in Bihar, backed Nitish Kumar as the leader of the ruling NDA. Amit Shah also assured that there was no vacancy for the CM post in Bihar, implying that Kumar remains crucial to retain power.

Recently, Union Minister and Bihar BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday firmly stated that there was no confusion about JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar being the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has been very clear. He has already said that we do not have a vacancy. Why should we name the person (who is the sitting CM)? The name is Nitish Kumar. Where is the confusion? We don't have any confusion. Our (CM) face is Nitish Kumar," Pradhan told ANI in an interview.

Votes will be counted on November 14.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

Workers of the BJP and the NDA have already started preparing for celebrations, expecting victory, given the exit poll predictions. (ANI)

