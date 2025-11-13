Kolkata, November 13: Participants of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can now check the latest winning numbers for November 13, 2025, as the official Kolkata FF results have been released. The lottery takes place in eight rounds, known as “bazis.” The first round kicks off at 10 AM, and new results are announced every 90 minutes throughout the day. Players can follow the outcomes of each round in real time through official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, where live charts and updated results are regularly posted. This ensures that participants stay informed and don’t miss out on any winning numbers.

Kolkata FF is one of the most popular lotteries, legally operated under the supervision of state authorities in West Bengal. To participate, players must be physically present in Kolkata and select their preferred numbers for multiple rounds.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 13, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

With eight rounds held daily, players get multiple chances to win throughout the day. Apart from West Bengal, several other Indian states, such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, also legally conduct lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although lotteries may appear to be a quick way to make money or try one’s luck, they can often lead to financial setbacks rather than gains. LatestLY reminds readers to play responsibly and remain aware of the potential risks and negative consequences linked to gambling and lottery participation.

