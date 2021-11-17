Kolkata, November 17: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege motion against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the West Bengal Assembly.

The motion was moved by party MLA Tapas Roy for filing the charge sheet in the Narada scam without getting the sanction of the Assembly speaker. Reacting to the Trinamool Congress' move, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari told ANI that TMC is scared of CBI and ED because the party is involved in almost all the scams.

"The privilege motion has been passed with a voice vote in West Bengal Assembly and sent to the privilege committee where it will see strong opposition by BJP members. TMC is scared of CBI and ED because they are involved in almost all the scams," Adhikari said.

Journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, had conducted a Narada sting operation in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours. West Bengal: BJP MLAs Stage a Walkout from the Assembly.

The four arrested politicians were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government at that time. Ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the sting operation was made public.

Ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI which is investigating the Narada sting tape case on a 2017 order of the High Court.

Kolkata city sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader MLA Madan Mitra, and Ex-Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam on the bond of Rs. 20,000.

Earlier on May 10, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sanctioned the prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam being investigated by the CBI.

