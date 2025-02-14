New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill Kalyan Banerjee on Friday expressed strong disapproval over the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur and also expressed dissatisfaction with the JPC's final report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

He expressed disappointment over the delay in addressing the crisis in Manipur, stating that decisive action should have been taken much earlier.

Also Read | Jaipur: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 100-Foot-Deep Well While Playing in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said, "This should have been done long, long years ago. Delay defeats justice. Justice of the people of Manipur has been defeated by the honourable Prime Minister. The fundamental rights of the people of Manipur have been violated for nearly two years. The suspension of fundamental rights for even one minute is wholly unconstitutional and punishable."

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday after receiving a report from the state Governor.

Also Read | 'Dead' Man Comes Alive: Prayagraj Man Presumed 'Dead' in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Stampede Arrives at His Own 'Tehrvi'.

The move comes days after N. Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur on February 9.

His resignation came amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years. The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the President, through the Governor, will now directly control the state's administrative functions.

Banerjee also expressed his dissatisfaction with the JPC's final report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, calling it unconstitutional and highlighting concerns regarding land ownership and religious sentiments.

He said, "The core issue of the Waqf is land and property. The state, not Parliament, is the appropriate authority to legislate on such matters. In a Waqf Council, only 15-20 per cent Muslim representation is allowed, while in other religious committees, only Hindus are allowed. This is discrimination."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1890293975761973698

He added further, "Yesterday, all the Opposition leaders went to the Speaker. We have told him our problems. Earlier, the dissent notes that had been given were almost 100 per cent expunged. Now, because of our persuasion, 70 per cent have been included. The number of hands is not essentially required. It is the quality of the things one has to consider. If only the number counts instead of the quality of the debate, it shows the rising fascism in the country. We are fully against the JPC report on Waqf. We have given the dissent note now it has come with the report and the dissent note. We are not happy with the bill."

Banerjee called the handling of both the Manipur crisis and the Waqf Bill a reflection of the weakening of democracy. "If democracy is not upheld in parliamentary proceedings, how can the people of India trust in their democracy?" he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)