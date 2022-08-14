Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress' Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in a 2020 cattle smuggling case, was brought to the CBI headquarters after a medical check-up at the Kolkata's Command Hospital.

Mondal, a close associate of chief minister Mamta Banerjee was sent to CBI custody till August 20 by an Asansol court.

The CBI interrogated the TMC leader for several hours in the cattle smuggling scam on Saturday.

Mondal had been summoned several times by the CBI to appear before it but had evaded citing his health . He was finally arrested on August 11 form his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Earlier, Finance Minister of West Bengal, Chandrima Bhattacharya had alleged that the CBI summons to Mondal was "political vendetta."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case.

Mondal was also summoned by the CBI previously, for an investigation into his alleged involvement in connection with the post-poll violence. (ANI)

