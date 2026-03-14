Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): An Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise for the year 2026 was successfully conducted at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Friday to assess preparedness and coordination among various security and aviation agencies in the event of a hijacking incident.

The exercise was followed by an Aerodrome Committee Meeting, which was chaired by N. Kamini, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli. Officials from different security agencies and airport stakeholders participated in the meeting and reviewed the mock drill.

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The annual Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise is conducted at airports across the country to familiarise authorities with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be followed in the event of an aircraft hijacking.

The drill also evaluates the preparedness and response capabilities of various agencies responsible for airport security and emergency management.

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During the exercise, several simulated emergency drills were carried out as per established procedures. Independent observers monitored the drill and recorded their observations regarding coordination, response time, and operational efficiency, according to the statement issued by the Airport Director of AAI, Tiruchirappalli Airport.

The feedback and observations from the exercise will be incorporated into future standard operating procedures to further strengthen security preparedness at the airport. The meeting was convened by S. S. Raju, Airport Director of the Airports Authority of India at Tiruchirappalli Airport. (ANI)

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