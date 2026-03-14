New Delhi, March 14: Petrol rates (petrol prices) across India's major cities remained unchanged today, March 14, 2026, marking a continued period of stability for domestic consumers. Despite significant fluctuations in international crude oil benchmarks - which have hovered near the USD 100 per barrel mark due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia - Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have opted to maintain current retail rates. In the national capital, Delhi, petrol continues to retail at INR 94.77 per litre, while Mumbai maintains its rate at INR 103.54 per litre.

The price consistency is seen as a strategic move by authorities to manage inflationary pressure as the country diversifies its crude oil imports away from volatile shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down to check petrol prices today, March 14, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Petrol Price Today, March 13, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Petrol Rates Today

Fuel prices in India vary from state to state due to the application of Value Added Tax (VAT), local cesses, and transportation logistics. Below are the retail prices for one litre of petrol across 15 major cities as of March 14.

Petro Rate Today, March 14, 2026

City Petrol Price (per Litre) New Delhi INR 94.77 Mumbai INR 103.54 Chennai INR 100.84 Kolkata INR 105.45 Bengaluru INR 102.96 Hyderabad INR 107.46 Pune INR 104.12 Ahmedabad INR 94.54 Lucknow INR 94.84 Jaipur INR 104.72 Noida INR 94.88 Gurugram INR 95.39 Ghaziabad INR 94.89 Srinagar INR 100.70 Jodhpur INR 105.65

Market Drivers and Economic Context Behind Petrol Rates

The decision to hold prices steady comes as Brent crude oil prices experience sharp daily swings. While global supply chains have been strained by the closure of several commercial shipping routes, Indian government officials recently noted that the country possesses "adequate fuel reserves" to shield the domestic market from short-term shocks. OMCs typically revise fuel prices daily at 6:00 AM based on a 15-day rolling average of international product prices and the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate. However, retail prices in India have largely remained frozen for several months, reflecting regulatory measures aimed at protecting household budgets during a period of high global energy uncertainty. What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

Despite the stability, the "price spread" across the country remains wide. Cities in states with higher VAT, such as Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, continue to see petrol prices well above the INR 100 threshold. Conversely, the National Capital Region (NCR) and cities in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat enjoy some of the lowest rates in the country, largely due to competitive tax structures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).