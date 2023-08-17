Ramanathapuram, August 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday alleged that AIADMK is a 'slave of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)' and claimed that his party, DMK, is the only one which raises voice against the issues of all states. “AIADMK is a slave of BJP. DMK is a state party, yes we are and we raise voices against issues of all states. BJP used to call us anti-Indians but now BJP is real anti-Indianss,” CM Stalin said.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Manipur issue and said that the PM did not speak even a word about the issue in Parliament and added that this will surely impact the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about the developments regarding the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming in Madurai, he said that its construction will be a “show-off for the upcoming elections.”

“In 2015, they announced AIIMS, but now only contracts have been done. It has been 9 years. When they will build AIIMS will be a show-off for the upcoming parliament elections. Because we ask these questions, they (BJP) are fighting with DMK”, Stalin added.

Earlier today, the Central government issued a tender inviting pre-qualification applications for the construction of buildings and site development for AIIMS in Madurai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)