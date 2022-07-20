Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, N S Asiammal was on Wednesday transferred by the Tamil Nadu government to the Enforcement Wing.

The state government has appointed K A Senthil Velan as IGP-Intelligence, who is currently on compulsory wait on return from central deputation, a Home Department order said.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update: Traffic Movement Likely To Be Hit Tomorrow Due to Sonia Gandhi's Questioning, Kanwar Yatra.

Asiammal would be IGP, Enforcement in the existing vacancy. Both Senthil Velan and Asiammal are IPS officers of the IGP rank. The government has also transferred 10 other IPS officers.

Against the backdrop of claims that the July 17 violence at a private school in Kallakurichi district was due to the 'failure' of intelligence, the transfers assume significance.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Educational Institutions Need To Discharge Duties Towards Society'.

In a press conference following the violence, state Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had said there was no intelligence failure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)