Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has achieved a recovery rate of 85.45 per cent with 3,49,682 people having been cured of coronavirus, the "highest" in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Saturday.

The state's mortality rate was a "very low" 1.7 per cent, he said.

In his video-conference meeting with District Collectors on Saturday to review the lockdown being enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, Palaniswami said his government had so far spent Rs 7,162 crore towards controlling the pandemic, treatment and relief measures.

"I wish to point out that Tamil Nadu has the highest recovery rate of 85.45 per cent (3,49,682 cured) in the country and the death rate is a very low 1.7 per cent," he said.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu's overall tally of coronavirus cases stood at 4.09 lakh. So far 7,050 related deaths have been recorded.

Currently, there are 58,840 beds in COVID hospitals, 77,223 beds in COVID-19 special centres, and 26,801 beds with oxygen facilities.

Apart from these, there are 4,782 beds in Intensive Care Units and 5,718 ventilators have also been kept ready.

With 146 testing facilities for COVID-19, including 83 private units, the government has so far tested 45.73 lakh people in the state, he said.

Also, zinc and vitamin tablets are being given free of cost to frontline workers.

"Kabasura Kudineer (a herbal concoction) is being distributed to improve immunity. Due to these measures the recovery rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 85.45 per cent and death rate is at 1.7 per cent," Palaniswami said.

On the free distribution of reusable masks, he said the government had distributed 46 lakh masks in Chennai, besides 72.56 lakh masks in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister called upon the District Collectors to ensure that Coronavirus guidelines are strictly adhered to.

Apart from listing out the various measures launched to mitigate the conditions of the people, Palaniswami said his government set apart Rs 200 crore under the COVID-19 Relief and Upliftment Scheme (CORUS) to mitigate hardship of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

In addition, the state obtained sanctions for about Rs 7,518 crore under the Central governments loan scheme for industrial units due to his efforts in holding State-level bankers committee meetings and plea for immediate disbursal of loans to the industry. As a result, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top state in the country in this regard, he asserted.

"Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government signed 42 Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), involving an investment of Rs 31,464 crore with a potential to generate 69,712 jobs," Palaniswami said.

