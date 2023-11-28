Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will conduct special camps in 100 assembly constituencies across the state on December 2 to enroll members to the state health insurance scheme, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

A total of 1.45 crore families have been enrolled in the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, which provides each family a coverage of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The scheme is being implemented in 854 government hospitals and 975 private hospitals, the Minister told reporters here and urged the people to take advantage of the camps and benefit.

