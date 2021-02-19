Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 448 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,47,385 and the toll to 12,451, the health department said.

Recoveries outumbered new infections with 467 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,30,787, leaving 4,147 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 136, taking the total to 2,34,072.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,134 deaths.

Among the deceased, five had pre-existing morbidities, while a 52-year-old man did not have any illness or comorbity, the bulletin said.

As many as 24 districts reported new infections in single digits, while two --Kallakurichi and Perambalur-- recorded 'nil' fresh cases

Thirty two districts reported nil fatalities

A total of 52,280 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,70,19,551 so far.

Three people among those who tested positive today were returnees from Karnataka.

A private lab in Chennai received the approval to take up COVID-19 testing recently, taking the total number of such facilities in the State to 256, the bulletin said.

