Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday visited Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, which is located at Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple as a source of pride not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire nation, he announced that the NDA government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has officially granted international airport status to the city's airport.

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"I offered prayers at the temple to seek the blessings of the deity and it has a wonderful temple with a lot of history and grandeur. It is actually a pride not only for Tamil Nadu, this temple is a pride for the whole country itself...The reason for coming to Madurai has also been the NDA government under the leadership of our Prime Minister has declared Madurai Airport as international airport. It has been a demand for the city of Madurai and the people of Madurai for more than three decades," said Naidu.

"For a long time this has been a pending demand. With the blessings and support of our Prime Minister, we have made it a reality and I have come here to share the happiness with the Madurai people and I will be going and attending the program in the Madurai airport. I invite all of you to come there. It is a great event which will change the history of the airport operations in Madurai itself..." added Naidu.

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Earlier on March 10, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the declaration of Madurai Airport as an International Airport, a move expected to enhance regional connectivity and boost economic development in the southern parts of the state.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the upgrade reflects the aspirations of people in the region and will significantly transform Madurai's development prospects.

"The three largest cities in Tamil Nadu are Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. People aspire to have an international airport here. Keeping Madurai's aspirations in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision in the Union Cabinet to approve Madurai Airport as an International Airport. This will be a major change in the entire development of Madurai and Tamil Nadu," Vaishnaw said.

According to a release, Madurai Airport, located in the Temple City of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is one of the oldest airports in the State. It serves as a crucial gateway to Southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region.

Elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, a release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)