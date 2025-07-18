Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Highlighting the developmental works undertaken over the last ten years in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that transforming Bihar into a developed state is necessary to advance eastern India.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Motihari, PM Modi criticised the opposition Congress and RJD for "revenge politics" during UPA rule.

Also Read | 'I Stand With Robert Vadra': Rahul Gandhi Calls ED Chargesheet Against Brother-in-Law 'Witch Hunt'.

"When the Congress and RJD government were at the centre, Bihar received only around 2 lakh crore rupees during the 10 years of UPA. In other words, these people were taking revenge on Nitish Ji's government. In 2014, you gave me the opportunity to serve at the centre. After coming to the centre, I also put an end to the old politics of taking revenge on Bihar. In the last 10 years, during the 10 years of NDA, the amount given for Bihar's development is many times more than before," PM Modi stated in Bihar, which will go to polls later this year.

"When Bihar moves forward, then the country will move forward; Bihar will only move forward when its youths will move forward," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Why Indian Stock Market Is Down Today? From Weak Q1 Results to India-US Trade Deal, Know Likely Reasons As Sensex and Nifty 50 Witness Downtrend for 3 Consecutive Weeks.

Stressing the significance of Bihar during the freedom struggle, PM Modi said, "This land is the land of Champaran. This land has made history. This land of the freedom movement showed Gandhiji a new direction. Now, inspired by this very land, a new future for Bihar will also be created. Today, projects worth more than 7 thousand crore rupees were inaugurated and their foundation stones were laid from here. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you and all the people of Bihar for these development projects."

The Prime Minister termed the era he era of our eastern states, saying, "The world is moving forward at a rapid pace in the 21st century. There was a time when power was solely in the hands of Western countries, but now Eastern countries are gaining dominance and participation. Eastern countries are now catching up in the speed of development. Just as Eastern countries are advancing in the race of development globally, similarly, in India, this is the era of our eastern states."

"To advance eastern India, we must transform Bihar into a developed Bihar. Today, work is progressing so rapidly in Bihar because there is a government at both the centre and the state working for Bihar," he added.

"Our resolve is that in the coming times, just as Mumbai is in Western India, Motihari's name should shine in the East. Just as there are opportunities in Gurugram, opportunities should also be created in Gaya Ji. Industrial development should take place in Patna, just like in Pune. Santhal Pargana should also develop, just like Surat. New records in tourism should be set in Jalpaiguri and Jajpur, just like in Jaipur. The people of Birbhum should also progress, just like in Bengaluru," he added.

Attacking the INDIA bloc partners, PM Modi said that the development was stalled in Bihar during the Congress-RJD tenure.

"It is essential for today's generation to know how Bihar was steeped in despair two decades ago. During the rule of RJD and Congress, development was stalled, and it was impossible for the poor's money to reach the poor. Those in power only thought about how to loot the money meant for the poor." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)