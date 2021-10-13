Jammu & Kashmir [India], October 13 (ANI): Top JeM Commander terrorist Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter that broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Police and security forces are on the job.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped in Sachin GIDC, Case Registered Against Unidentified Accused.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district. (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by 4 Men in Eintkhedi Village of Bhopal District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)