Bhopal, October 13: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district. A 51-year-old man allegedly called the girl to his online kiosk in Nishantpur on the pretext of helping her financially on Monday evening. He then forcibly took the girl to an under-construction site in the Eintkhedi village of the district. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: College Girl Kidnapped, Gangraped By Three Men in Datia District; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, three more accomplices of the 51=year-old man were already present at his kiosk. The four accused then allegedly gangraped the girl. The accused have been identified as 51-year-old Yakub, 31-year-old Abrar, 40-year-old Rehman and 29-year-old Shariq. The main accused, Yakub, runs online Kiosks. The rape survivor was told by her friend that Yabub provides financial help to needy people.

As per the media report, on Monday evening, Yakub asked the girl to come to her kiosk. She reportedly reached his kiosk at around 5:30 pm at the housing Board Colony in Nishatpura. Three other accused were already present there. Yakub and his three accomplices took the girl to the under-construction house at Islampura area. It belonged to one of the accused, Abrar. Maharashtra Horror: Woman Allegedly Gangraped On Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, 4 Arrested.

The girl works as domestic help. A complaint has been lodged against the four accused. The police have started an investigation in the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

