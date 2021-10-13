Surat, October 13: In a horrifying incident, a four-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified man in Surat city of Gujarat. The rape took place in Sachin GIDC area on Tuesday. The girl, who went missing in the morning, had injuries on her privates parts and neck when she was found. Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the culprit. The girl's parents are industrial labourers. Surat Rape-Murder Case: 3 Held by Gujarat Police on Suspicion of Killing 11-Year-Old, Trafficking Angle Being Probed.

According to a report by Times of India, police learned that two boys had come to near the girl's house when she was playing outside around 10:30 pm. Later, the girl's mother found her missing. Some children who were playing with the girl, told her mother that she had gone with an uncle. The girl's mother made unsuccessful efforts for hours to find her daughter. Later, she approached the police for help. Gujarat: Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping, Raping Minor Girl.

Cops formed nearly 10 teams and began searching for the girl. Eventually, she was found in the bushes near Rameshwar colony. She was drenched and shivering when the police found her. She was sent for medical examination which confirmed rape. Subsequently, the police registered a case. They were analysing CCTV footages from the area where the girl was brutalized. The accused has not been identified yet.

"We will nab the culprit soon. We have some leads as the investigators are in the right direction," a police officer from Sachin GIDC police station was quoted as saying. Further investigation was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).