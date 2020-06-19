India News | Town Planning Official Booked in Disproportionate Assets Case

Pune, Jun 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of disproportionate assets against the joint director of town planning of Maharashtra's Amravati region, an official said on Friday.

A case has been registered against joint director of town planning (Amravati) Hanumant Nazirkar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets in crores, assistant commissioner of police (ACB) Shrihari Patil said.

Also Read | AAP, RJD Not Invited at All Party Meet Called to Discuss India-China Standoff, Tejashwi Yadav Asks 'What's Criteria For Inclusion And Exclusion'.

An inquiry was conducted into Nazirkar's service between 1986 and 2017 and it was found that he had amassed disproportionate assets of over Rs 2.5 crore, it was stated.

As per the official release, the town planning official and his family also had properties at different locations in Pune and Satara. PTI COR SPK ARU ARU 06190915 NNNNort must do better. Our country must do better.”

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cast His Vote For Rajya Sabha Election: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

A black NASCAR official took a knee along pit road, mimicking a gesture used by protesters in tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

All 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pit boxes.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice,” Phelps said.

"We ask our drivers ... and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and take a moment to listen.”

Wallace, the only African American driver in NASCAR's top series, has been the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, sparking massive protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to law enforcement brutality against people of color.

Wallace's T-shirt carried Floyd's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and charged in the incident, which followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited all three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to the NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to “listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. The vowed to “no longer be silent” and pledged to “work together to make real change.”

With its roots in the South and one-time embrace of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but still struggles to shake its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a video racing game.

“We need step up more than we ever have before,” said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)